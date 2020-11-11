Jasmine trees donated for Japanese Park

Islamabad: The Embassy of Japan has donated 20 Jasmine trees for Japanese Park in Islamabad in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative, ’Clean-Green Pakistan’.

Ambassador of Japan MATSUDA Kuninori along with State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul planted Jasmine trees in the park during a tree plantation ceremony.

Director General (Environment) at the Capital Development Authority Naveed Tareen Khan was also present. Speaking in the ceremony, the ambassador said many local residents enjoyed visiting the park, which had become a symbol of friendship between Japan and Pakistan.