Agreement inked to fight polio

Islamabad : The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) of the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme Tuesday signed a Letter of Agreement to work together on the mission of polio eradication. Through this partnership, PCB and NEOC will conduct a wide range of activities to raise awareness on the importance of polio vaccination.

Under the partnership, various visibility campaigns will be organised during cricket events for raising awareness of vaccine acceptance in the country through active involvement of cricketers across Pakistan.

“Cricketers, as national heroes, are role models for the children and youth of Pakistan. I am glad that they are now formally part of our national mission of polio eradication. Through this partnership, cricketers will play an instrumental role in promoting vaccine acceptance. I believe our collective efforts will help to achieving the goal of a polio-free Pakistan,” said Dr. Rana Muhammad Safdar, Coordinator of the NEOC.

PCB Chairperson Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan assured full support of the PCB and its associate and affiliate members including the Pakistan National Cricket Team players and officials to the government of Pakistan and its partners in achieving the goal of polio-free Pakistan.

“The PCB is excited to play its role in the aspiration to have a polio-free Pakistan. We, as an organization, are always ready to step-up and use the platform of cricket to help each out to the population by raising greater awareness of national causes. The fight against polio starts with greater awareness and promoting a culture of vaccine acceptance. Protecting our society and keeping our children safe from polio remains our collective responsibility,” said Wasim Khan.

Pakistan is one of the two polio endemic countries in the world along with its neighbour Afghanistan.