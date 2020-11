Meera rejects fraud allegations

LAHORE:Film star Meera has claimed that she is a truthful and very clean woman with a strong character while waving her bank statement in front of journalists at Lahore Press Club here on Tuesday.

She said that she was always ready to present herself to all government agencies for her audit and bank accounts scrutiny. Meera, created a scene at a crowded press conference when she left journalists bewildered and went out of the Press Club hall crying on the demand of the journalists to give them the copy of her bank statement which she had been waving in front of them.