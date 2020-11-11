close
Wed Nov 11, 2020
AFP
November 11, 2020

Life term for Hizbullah member

World

AFP
November 11, 2020

THE HAGUE: The Hizbullah member convicted of the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese premier Rafic Hariri should receive a life sentence, even though he remains at large, prosecutors said on Tuesday. Salim Ayyash was found guilty in absentia of murder by a UN-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon in the Netherlands on August 18, but three other alleged members of the movement were acquitted.

