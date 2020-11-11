US hits four officials over HK freedoms

WASHINGTON: The United States has imposed sanctions on four more officials accused of curbing freedoms in Hong Kong, vowing accountability over China’s clampdown in the city.

Edwina Lau, head of the National Security Division of the Hong Kong Police Force, was among the officials who will be barred from traveling to the United States and whose US-based assets, if any, will be frozen.

“These actions underscore US resolve to hold accountable key figures that are actively eviscerating the freedoms of the people of Hong Kong and undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.