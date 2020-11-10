RAWALPINDI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said there is hardly a difference between the ideology and narrative of the PTI and the PDM as both are representatives of the status quo and work for self-centred agendas.

Addressing a JI joining ceremony by local politicians in Kahuta on Monday, he said the major parties, which are part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, remained in power for years but failed to bring an improvement in the lives of the masses and introduce basic reforms in health, education and other key sectors.

People, he added, also tested the PTI in two and a half years and reached the conclusion that all the three political parties (the PTI, PML-N and PPP) are the same as serving the masses was never on their agenda.

He said the fact is that the three parties represent dynasties and revolve around personalities, having no concept of democracy and respect for the rule of law. “How could a political party claim to be the champion of democracy when it is alien to the concept of intra-party democracy?” he said, adding that people are no more ready to buy their products and are fed up by the ruling elite and agents of the status quo.