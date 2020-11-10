close
Tue Nov 10, 2020
November 10, 2020

Chinese envoy calls on COAS

Top Story

November 10, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Incoming Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters, here on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including regional security issues, were discussed, said the ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet. The two noted the exceptional mutual relations between both countries and pledged to further improve the same, it added. The Chinese ambassador acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan's contributions for conflict prevention in the region.

