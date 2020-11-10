5 out of 9 deaths from twin cities in a day

Rawalpindi:Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another five lives here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours while as many as 352 new patients have been tested positive for the illness showing that the maximum number of deaths and cases are being reported from this region as compared to other parts of the country.

Out of a total of nine deaths reported from the country due to COVID-19 on Monday, five were from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district, the region that is home to around seven to eight million population. Of 1650 confirmed cases registered from Pakistan in last 24 hours, 352 were from the twin cities.

It is alarming that almost every 5th or 6th patient and death from Pakistan are being reported from the region for the last two weeks and according to health experts, authorities should take decision exclusively about SOPs and other measures including closure of offices, marriage halls, educational institutions for the twin cities.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that in last four days, a total of 4,588 new patients have been reported from all across Pakistan of which 1,344 are from the twin cities showing that every 4th patient from Pakistan in last four days is a resident of ICT or Rawalpindi. The data regarding deaths caused by the virus is yet more alarming as in last four days, a total of 54 patients died of COVID-19 in the country of which 19 were from the region making every third patient died of the illness in Pakistan from ICT or Rawalpindi.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the positivity rate of patients has gone up in the federal capital but still the number of deaths from ICT is relatively low. It is time for individuals to follow SOPs religiously to safeguard themselves and their near and dear ones, he said.

He added that the ICT health department is taking measures to control spread of the disease and is working hard on surveillance along with testing and tracing contacts of confirmed patients.

As many as three patients died of the illness in ICT in last 24 hours while 302 new patients have been tested positive taking tally to 21,861 of which 19,120 have recovered and 241 have lost their lives, he said. It is, however, important to mention that on Monday, there were 2,500 active cases of COVID-19 in ICT.

On the other hand, number of cases and deaths from Rawalpindi is also on the rise where the health department has once again started enhancing capacity of Red Crescent Hospital that has facilities of intensive care unit and ventilators. PRCS Hospital in Rawalpindi that has a capacity of facilitating over 100 patients has been declared as Corona Care Hospital.

Coronavirus illness claimed two more lives here in Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours taking death toll to 336. According to details, a 61-year old male patient died of the disease at Quaid-i-Azam International Hospital and an 80-year old male at Holy Family Hospital.

Another 48 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours taking tally to 7,251 of which 6,573 have so far been discharged after treatment.

At present, a total of 32 confirmed patients are undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while as many as 310 confirmed patients of the disease are in isolation at their homes along with 499 suspects under home quarantine, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Monday.