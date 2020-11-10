675 bottles of liquor seized

LAHORE:PHP police seized 675 bottles of liquor from a car. The PHP team, including its head Muhammad Arshad Assistant Sub-Inspector Zulfiqar Ali, Zafar Iqbal and Shabbir Ahmed, on a tip off set up a picket near Acha Pind on Narowal Road and intercepted a car and recovered 27 cartons containing 675 bottles of liquor. The car was going to Zafarwal from Lahore. Car driver Muhammad Afzal was arrested. Narang Mandi police registered a case.

outlaws: Police arrested 635 outlaws and registered 620 FIRs during the month of October. Lahore police recovered more than 206kg Charas, 20Kg and 186grm heroin, 170grm ICE, 810grm opium and 4726 litres of liquor from the arrested criminals. City Division Police arrested 144, Cantt Division 122, Civil Lines Division 62, Sadr Division 97, Iqbal Town Division 96 where as Model Town Division Police arrested 114 drug peddlers during their crackdown.

Swindler: LAHORE: National Highways & Motorway Police, Central Zone, has arrested a swindler involved in looting many passengers by offering them intoxicated food items during travelling in buses near Rahim Yar Khan. Patrolling officers approached bus BCS-01 and arrested accused Qamar of Rajanpur for giving intoxicated food items to passenger Muhammad Husnain of Zahirpir. Patrolling officers recovered money and intoxicated dates from him and handed over the accused to police.

search operations: Police conducted 118 search operations during first week of this month at different places to maintain law and order in the city.

Over 11,727 people, 2596 houses, 825 tenants, 30 hotels, two hostels, 120 shops, five Madaris and 16 churches were checked. Police took action against 17 people, registered FIRs in narcotics and illegal weapon cases, 6 in Tenant Acts and 9 accused were arrested for other crimes.

IG: Punjab IG Inam Ghani has said honour and dignity of the police department is due to the martyrs who did not hesitate to perform their duty and sacrifice their lives for the protection of people, adding best welfare of the force is one of his top priorities.

The IG expressed these views at the Central Police Office for the welfare of police personnel and solution to their problems. I also direct all RPOs and DPOs to take personal interest in resolving the issues of martyrs' families in their respective regions and districts. Constabulary is the face of the police department which represents the police department in its words, deeds and conduct while performing its duties at offices, police stations, highways or other points across the province. Their performance can be further enhanced by resolving their financial, administrative and personal issues as soon as possible so that the Sipah can discharge its duties with full attention, dedication and determination, the IG said.

bodies found: Around 39 unidentified bodies of homeless drug addicts were found in virus parts of the City in the month October.

Bhatti Gate and Data Darbar areas are hotspot where a large number of drug addicts died. “The drug addicts need urgent treatment. Government should establish more hospitals for drug addicts’ treatment. Use of drugs is a big issue in Punjab,” said Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, Consultant Anti-Drugs/Narcotics Campaign and Prevention Expert, while talking to the media on monthly October report here on Monday.