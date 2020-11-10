Smart card launched for vehicle registration

The Sindh excise department has introduced a security featured motor vehicle registration (MVR) smart card for the registration of vehicles that will provide a sense of security to the vehicle owners, said the provincial minister for excise and taxation, Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

A spokesman for the Sindh excise department said they had taken another revolutionary step by launching a state-of-the-art security featured MVR smart card. A meeting was held on Monday in this regard that was attended by Excise and Taxation Secretary Laeeq Ahmed, MVR Director Nasir Hussain Affandi and others. The meeting was informed that the new smart card would not only enable immediate registration but also provide security to the vehicle owners.

Chawla said vehicle owners would now be able to get security featured MVR smart cards instead of the old registration book and the issuance of this card would eliminate fake registration books. He said the security-featured MVR smart card would make it easier for law enforcement agencies to determine the ownership of the vehicles.