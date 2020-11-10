KMC to utilise Istanbul’s experience to run tram service in Karachi

The experience of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality will be utilised for running a tram service in Karachi. Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said on Monday they were considering all angles to complete the project at a reasonable cost.

“Karachi and Istanbul are attached with other through culture and civilisation. Both cities had faced difficulties after the 1960s. Istanbul overcome its issues after the 1980s but we are still striving to resolve them,” the administrator said in his remarks while talking to Istanbul Metropolitan’s deputy general secretary and director rails during his visit to Turkey.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Director General Parks Taha Saleem and Senior Director Municipal Services Syed Salahuddin were also present on the occasion. Deputy General Secretary Ibrahim Orhan Demir and Director Rails Serap Timur represented the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

According to a press statement from the KMC, it was decided in the meeting that the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality would cooperate with the KMC and exchange experiences and expertise for running a tram service in Karachi.

Earlier, after reaching Istanbul, Shallwani visited the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality where he saw the civic system and facilities being provided to people. He and his team were briefed about the road and rail infrastructure of Istanbul.

Shallwani also apprised Istanbul’s officials about the services being provided by the KMC and said the resolution of issues related to mass transit was their topmost priority. He said a tram service had been introduced in Karachi before the creation of Pakistan but it was later shut down. “Karachi faces transport woes owing to its large number of population. That’s why we are considering restoration of the tram service,” he added.

The administrator said Turkey and Pakistan had exemplary relations and the latter helped Pakistan with its development, especially in the construction and mass transit sectors. He said similar efforts which were being provided to the people of Istanbul would be given to the people of Karachi. Shallwani also thanked Turkish officials for their cooperation in uplifting civic facilities in Karachi.