COAS, Chinese envoy discuss regional security issues

RAWALPINDI: Incoming Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters, here on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including regional security issues, were discussed, said ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet.

The two noted the exceptional mutual relations between both countries and pledged to further improve the same, it added. The Chinese Ambassador acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region.