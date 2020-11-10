Maryam likens Covid-19 disease to PTI, Imran

GUPIS, Gilgit-Baltistan: Criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Monday likened him to coronavirus, saying “Imran Khan and his party” is the name of the disease spreading through Pakistan.

“The disease called Covid-19 came to the world recently, but it had already spread in Pakistan in 2018,” she said while addressing a public gathering in Gupis, Gilgit-Baltistan, Geo News reported.

“And this disease doesn’t go away by wearing masks,” she continued. “It will go away when we throw it out.” The PML-N vice-president, who is on a seven-day election campaign ahead of the GB polls scheduled for the coming Sunday, said it “pained her to take the name of a person like Imran”. “Mian Sahab has already put him aside, telling him to stay out of this fight between elders. But I have no choice but to take his name.”

Maryam blamed the Premier for weakening the country’s ideological roots along with its economy, the federation and institutions. She further said a person like Imran Khan does not deserve the stature of the PM Office.

Talking about her party’s five-year tenure, Maryam told the people of Gupis that it was the PML-N government in GB that made Yasinabad into a district, but it was not given its fair share by the incumbent government in Islamabad.

“The solution for your problems is only one, and the name of it is Nawaz Sharif,” said Maryam as she made the case to the people to vote for her party.

The PML-N leader said people say that GB votes for the same party that rules in Islamabad. She added the people of GB are intelligent and no one will “board a sinking ship, but many will jump from it”.

The PML-N leader also appealed to the women present at the rally to come out on election day along with their families and relatives and vote for the PML-N.Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday Maryam Nawaz is spitting venom against the incumbent government of the PTI. In a statement, she advised the PML-N leader to change her attitude so that no one will be able to criticise her. “We are standing with national dignity and pride for the betterment of the country,” she added.