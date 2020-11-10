Nawab urges UN to play role for freeing Junagarh from India

ISLAMABAD: Nawab of Junagarh Muhammad Jahangir Khanji urged the United Nations on Monday to play its role for liberation of the Junagarh State from Indian illegal occupation, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, he said the illegal annexation of Junagarh by Indian forces was against all norms and principles of international law.Khanji said observing the legitimacy of division formula for the sub-continent, his forefathers had made an agreement to become part of Pakistan but Indian forces illegally captured the territory.

Commenting on historical facts, he said: “Junagarh was the part of Pakistan and still it is the part of Pakistan… We will not stop our struggle till the freedom of Junagarh from Indian occupation.”

The Nawab thanked the Pakistani government for issuing a political map showing Junagarh in its territory.Khanji requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to highlight their freedom struggle at every international forum and be the ambassador to their cause on the pattern of Kashmir issue. He made it clear to the Modi-led Indian government that Junagarh will soon become part of Pakistan.