Facemasks enforced as Mansehra reports 96 corona cases

District administration has declared wearing a mask mandatory for each and every individual in public places after a record number of 96 coronavirus cases were reported in a single day in the district. “I do hereby order every individual and citizen within the limits of the district to wear a mask when they go out of their homes and observe physical distancing, otherwise the violators shall be punished under Section-188 of the PPC,” said the order promulgated by Deputy Commissioner Qasim Ali Khan here on Monday. The order said that there was a sudden surge in the Covid-19 cases as people were not following standard operating procedures (SOPs) in bazaars and other public places. It added that as most people were not following SOPs in public spaces, there was a sufficient ground for him being the DC to order the use of facemasks.