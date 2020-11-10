Public meeting in Peshawar: PDM leaders say arrangements finalised

PESHAWAR: The provincial leadership of component parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has said all arrangements have been finalised for the alliance’s public meeting here on November 22.

Speaking at a news conference after a joint meeting of the PDM parties at Bacha Khan Markaz, ANP provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak said the parties in the PDM would share the responsibility of hosting and making arrangements for the rally. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam provincial information secretary Abdul Jalil Jan, Pakistan People’s Party’s Rubina Khalid, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Ikhtiyar Wali, Qaumi Watan Party’s Tariq Ahmad Khan and Jamiat Ulema Pakistan Zakir Shah and other local leaders and activists of the opposition parties were present on the occasion. Sardar Hussain Babak said that all the component parties of PDM were united for the single cause of restoring real democracy to the country and oust the ‘selected’ government from power. “There are no differences among the central or provincial leadership of the PDM while every political party has its own ideology,” he said and added that central leadership of Pakistan People Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Awami National Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Qaumi Watan Party would participate and address the public rally in Peshawar on November 22.

Abdul Jalil Jan, who is the media coordinator for the PDM in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the rally would be held on Dilzak Road in Peshawar for which district administration of Peshawar had been approached for obtaining a final approval. However, he added that district administration had not approved their application for the rally but the opposition parties would hold it at the same place and scheduled time at any cost. He said that different committees had been constituted for the PDM public meeting in Peshawar wherein all the component parties had been given equal representation.