17,028kg hashish, ice recovered in KP so far

PESHAWAR: The provincial capital and Mardan district remained on top in the recovery of “ice” (methamphetamine), hashish and ammunition in special operations across the province during the current year, an official said on Monday.

An official document of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police said the capital city police, closely followed by Mardan, recovered more quantity of ice, hashish as well as ammunition, including machine guns, rifles, pistols and other weapons during the current year. A special operation is underway against ice and other drugs for the last many months. During the operations, 194.6kg ice and 16,834kg hashish were recovered during these operations. A few factories of heroin and ice were unearthed while hundreds of those involved in selling, manufacturing and smuggling of drugs were arrested. An official said police across the province had been directed to tighten the noose around the sellers, smugglers and manufacturers of drugs, especially ice.

The use of ice has increased in KP and rest of the country in recent years. “Around 61 kg ice was recovered in operations during the year in Peshawar while 60 kg was recovered from Mardan district,” an official told The News.

Besides, 22kg ice was recovered from Charsadda district, over 8kg each from Nowshera and Swabi, over 5kg each from Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan and over 3 kg each from Kohat, Abbottabad and Hangu and 2 kg ice was recovered from Swat.

A total of 16,834 kg hashish was recovered from across the KP. The recovered hashish included 3776 kg hashish from Peshawar, 1940 kg from Mardan, 1563 kg from Nowshera, 1536 kg from Swabi, 1306 kg from Swat, 890 kg from Charsadda, 850 kg from Haripur and 807 kg from Abbottabad. Besides that, 619 kg hashish was recovered from Mansehra, 616 kg from Dera Ismail Khan, 614 kg from Bannu, 567 kg from Karak and 561 kg hashish was recovered from Swat. It may be mentioned that the IGP in a meeting last month ordered all the regional and district police officers to accelerate actions against the drug dealers.

The cops were directed to go after all those involved in the business and cut the supply route to the cities. “A total of 41530 weapons were recovered during operations against illegal ammunition till the end of October,” said an official. The official continued 6847 weapons were recovered by the police in Peshawar while 6445 were recovered in Mardan. As per the official document, 4149 weapons were recovered during operations in Bannu, 2732 in Swabi , 2714 in Charsadda, 2583 in Kohat, 1905 in Haripur, 1798 in Nowshera, 1629 in Lakki Marwat , 1610 in Dera Ismail Khan and 1476 in Swat.