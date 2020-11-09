Cop martyred, robber killed during police encounter

A policeman and a suspected robber were killed during an exchange of fire in Karachi’s Karimabad area on Sunday night. According to the Azizabad police, one robber was killed while the policeman was critically injured during a gunfight between police and robbers.

The killed robber and the injured cop were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the cop succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The deceased was identified as head constable Fayazuddin, 38, son of Taj Muhammad, while the killed suspect is yet to be identified.

The deceased cop was posted at the Azizabad police station. A heavy contingent of the law enforcers, after the incident, reached the crime scene and the hospital. No case was registered till the filing of this story.

In a press statement, the Karachi Additional IG paid tribute to the martyrs of the police department. He said Karachi police had rendered many sacrifices to protect the lives of the Karachiities and to maintain the law and order. He said head constable Fayyaz Ali had embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with the criminals who were looting people in Karimabad.

Labourer shot dead

A labourer was shot dead, while four others were injured in firing incidents in parts of the city on Sunday. According to police, a man was killed in Orangi Town’s Data Nagar. The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where he was identified as 35-year-old Naseeb Raj, son of Bakht Raj.

Police attended the crime scene and launched an investigation. SHO Sarfaraz said the deceased was a labourer and a resided of Majeed Goth in Orangi Town.

The family of the deceased told police they hailed from Shangla where they had had a personal enmity. The police officer said the man was apparently killed over the personal enmity. A case has been registered.

Separately, 23-year-old Abdur Rauf was wounded near Bengali Camp in Korangi. The injured was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. Police said the man was injured for resisting a mugging bid. A case has been registered.

Similarly, Yasir, 22, son of Ghulam Abbas, was injured when unidentified persons opened fire at him when he resisted their robbery bid near Natha Khan Goth on Sharae Faisal. He was rushed to the JPMC for medical treatment.

In another incident, Anwar, son of Zahid, was injured near Haqqani Chowk in Orangi Town. The injured was taken to the ASH for medical treatment. Police said the man was injured for resisting a robbery bid. A case has been registered.

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Bilal, son of Din, was wounded near Paposh Nagar in Nazimabad when he resisted a mugging bid. He was taken to the ASH for medical treatment. A case has been registered.

Man dies after falling off building

A man died after falling off the third floor of a residential building in Gulshan-e-Maymar on Sunday. Following the incident, rescuers and police attended the scene and transported the body to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The deceased was identified as 24-year-old Ahmed, son of Ghulam Hussain. No case was filed as police concluded that the man had accidentally fallen from the building.