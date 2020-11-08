PML-N leaders Kh Imran Nazir, Mushtaq Mughal arrested

LAHORE: The Chung police arrested PML-N Lahore Secretary General Khwaja Imran Nazir on Saturday.

His car was stopped on the Model Town Link Road by a traffic warden on the call of the Safe City Authority. The local police were called after Imran had an argument and the vehicle was taken to the Faisal Town Police Station and later shifted to the Chung Police Station. Imran was wanted in a case (2036/20) registered by the Chung police on the complaint of the deputy director Intelligence and Security NAB Lahore.

Talking to media at the Faisal Town Police Station, Imran said the legs of the rulers are trembling as they are terrified by the upcoming PDM public meeting in Lahore, which will be held at any cost.

The PML-N called a sit-in on the Multan Road to condemn the arrest of Khwaja Imran Nazir. A number of PML-N leaders including Attaullah Tarar, Uzma Bukhari, Saira Afzal Tarar, Saif-ul-Muluk Khokhar and Faisal Khokhar were present in the sit-in.

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb while slamming the arrest of Khwaja Imran Nazir has said no repression by the PTI to sabotage the PDM Lahore public meeting will work.

In a statement on Saturday, she said the more people Imran Khan arrests the more successful will be the PDM Lahore public meeting. She said the ‘selected’ sugar and flour robbers have lost their minds in their obsession of political victimisation. By arresting Khwaja Imran Nazir, the PM cannot sabotage the Lahore public meeting.

The former Information minister said PM Imran's recent public meetings express his frustration. The PML-N can't be scared with tactics and threats, she added. She slammed the government tactic of pressurising the superintendent of the Kot Lakhpat Jail. She said instead of pressuring the jail superintendent, the PM should feel the pressure of the public crushed under massive inflation and unemployment. Imran won't get an ‘NRO’ from Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N no matter how callous is the attitude towards the jailed Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz. Imran's falling government won't be saved by bringing Hamza and Shahbaz to court in armoured vehicles. She said the sugar, flour robber Imran and his hoard are rejoicing after treating Shahbaz and Hamza worse than regular prisoners in the jail.

Marriyum said Imran does not care about the demolished economy and deplorable state of people, all he cares about is forcing Shahbaz and Hamza to sleep on the flour. He does not devise strategies to end unemployment but works on strategies on how to deny a chair for prayers to Shahbaz Sharif. She said the rented mouthpieces are obsessed with Shahbaz and Hamza instead of doing their job of telling people who robbed their sugar, wheat, medicine, flour, electricity, gas and petrol. "Destruction of economy, unemployment, global isolation, fall of Kashmir, sugar, flour, medicine theft don't bother the selected Imran because he is only concerned with how he can persecute the PML-N leadership more. He is obsessed with how to torture Shahbaz and Hamza more.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Khwaja Saad Rafique said the politics of distributing treason certificates will not continue. Talking to media here on Saturday, he condemned the arrest of Khwaja Imran Nazir. The government is blackening its face, he said, adding that the use of such tactics would not affect PML-N leaders and workers. He asked the police to stop obeying illegal orders of the PTI government and respect the vote and the voter. There is a new wave of political revenge in the country, he said and added that the arrest of Khwaja Imran Nazir aims at harming the PDM.

He said PML-N workers will fill all jails and in how many cases will bails be granted? The arrest of Khwaja Imran Nazir has given honour and strength to the party, he said, adding that the days of the government are numbered.

Earlier, Chung police Saturday arrested former deputy mayor of Lahore and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Mushtaq Mughal.

He was arrested when he came to the Chung police station to meet Khwaja Imran Nazir. The SHO said that Mughal had been arrested for blocking Multan Road at Chung.