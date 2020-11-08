Logistics to boost readiness against enemy’s adventurism: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said “efficient and smooth logistics will enhance the overall operational readiness and response capacity against adventurism by our enemy”.

The Army chief made the remarks during a visit to logistic installations of the Lahore Corps on Saturday, a statement issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said. Lt-Gen Azhar Saleh Abbasi, Chief of Logistic Staff, Lt-Gen Aamir Abbasi, Quartermaster General and Lt-Gen Majid Ehsan, Commander 4 Corps were also present on the occasion.