Apollo Sports advance into 2nd round

LAHORE: Apollo Sports advanced into 2nd round of M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Shoaib Club by 5 wickets in a low-scoring match at Pindi Gym ground.
Scores:
Shoaib Club 102/8 in 20 overs. Asif Ali 50 (6x4), M Adnan 27. Irfan Butt 3/16, Ashan Ali 3/20.
Apollo Sports 105/5 in 17.4 overs. Salman Ali 13, Bilal Irshad 16, M Aswad 22 (not out).