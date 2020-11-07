close
Sat Nov 07, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2020

Prof thrashed for resisting land grabbers: SHC CJ takes suo motu action

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2020

SUKKUR: The Chief Justice of Sindh, Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh, took suo motu notice of maltreatment of a professor when he resisted the goons from taking over the college plot in Shahdadkot. Three days ago, the influential accused subjected Professor of Degree College Shahdadkot, Abdul Razzaque Junejo, to abuse and thrashing when he resisted the former’s attempt to take over the college’s plot of land. Acting on reports, the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh, on Friday took suo motu notice of the incident and directed director colleges, Larkana, to submit a comprehensive report of the incident within a day.

