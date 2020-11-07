Ulema at Friday sermons pledge to stand by armed forces

ISLAMABAD: Eminent Ulema in Pakistan during their Friday sermons appealed to the nation to forge unity and discourage statements by some quarters aimed at maligning the state institutions, particularly the armed forces of Pakistan.

Maulana Zahid Qasmi from Gol Masjid Faisalabad said the enemy states are taking advantage of the propaganda against the armed forces, which is not in our country’s interest. He said the country’s prestigious institutions must not be maligned for petty political gains.

Maulana Salahuddin Khalil from Markazi Jamia Masjid Khalid Bin Waleed, Islamabad, said the armed forces of Pakistan are offering countless sacrifices for security and solidarity of the country. He appealed to the politicians not to make the custodians of the frontiers of the country controversial for political considerations.

Maulana Muavia Azam Tariq said during the Friday sermon that conspirators inside and outside the country are trying to weaken the country. He said the armed forces are offering supreme sacrifices for the country for the last 70 years, while some people, who are the product of drawing room politics, are targeting the institution. He expressed disappointment over the fact that some elements did not bother to speak up against the enemy, but they speak against the armed forces for personal gains.

Sahibzada Hassan Haseebur Rehman, Custodian Eidgah Sharif, Rawalpindi, said Pakistan was achieved in the name of Pakistan and its foundation was laid on the basis of Kalma-e-Haq. He said patriotism is part of our faith and it is the responsibility of every citizen to support the armed forces because they are performing the sacred duty of protecting the country from all kinds of enemies. He made it clear that the Ulema had nothing to do with politics, but they have deep love affair with their motherland. He said the Ulema reject the anti-state narrative.

Pir Syed Ali Raza Bukhari, MLA, Sajjada Nasheen Dargah Basahan Sharif, Markaz-e-Ahle-Sunnat, Jamia Sofia, Palandri, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, said Pakistan is the land of brave and patriotic people and they reject the anti-state narrative. He said the people of Pakistan are prepared to offer any kind of sacrifice for security of the country. He urged the need for curbing sectarian differences and promoting respect and understanding.

Khateeb Badshahi Masjid Lahore Allama Abdul Khabeer Azad during the Friday sermon said it must be clearly conveyed to the enemies of Pakistan that the people of Pakistan are united to defend the country. He said those speaking against the armed forces are working on foreign agenda. He said the people of Pakistan stand by the armed forces. He said conspiracies of enemies will be foiled. The mosque hall echoed with slogans of ‘Pak Army Zindabad’ and ‘Pakistan Ka Matlab Kia, La Ilaha Illallah’ at the end of sermon.