MPAs say gas supply to Swabi to cost Rs3.5b

SWABI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders said on Friday that Rs3.5 billion would be spent on the provision of gas facilities to people of various regions in Topi tehsil.

At a gathering on Friday, MPAs Aqibullah Khan and Rangaiz Khan told media-persons that provision of gas is one of the longstanding demands of people. Answering a question, they said that gas facility would be provided to areas like Batakara, Gandaf, Maini, Kotha, Hamlet, Kalabat, Baja, Bamkhel, Zarobai, and various far-flung areas of Topi city. They said that gas pipes had already reached various regions and spreading of the pipeline network has been underway. “We want to complete the gas project as soon as possible,” said Rangaiz Khan. They said that Asad Qaiser, speaker of the National Assembly, had played a key role in sanctioning this project and it was not possible without his support.