Ex-PM says PDM striving to send PTI govt packing

CHAKDARA: Former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervez Ashraf said on Friday that the struggle had been launched under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to oust the government.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had added to the miseries of the people. PPP provincial president Humayun Khan, general secretary Faisal Karim Kundi and others were present on the occasion. Raja Pervez Ashraf said unchecked inflation and record unemployment had compounded the problems of the people. He said that the PDM rallies had unnerved the rulers, who were now using the state resources to hold public gatherings. He said that the government was telling lies to the nation. “Even the pension was not increased, which has exposed the retired employees to a host of problems,” he remarked.

The former prime minister said that the PDM would hold a massive public gathering in Peshawar, which would be addressed by the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He demanded the government to take steps to resolve the problems being faced by the overseas Pakistanis, who were working abroad and sending remittances to the country.