Why journalists have impression of being harassed: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), while maintaining its order for not harassing ‘The News’ reporter Fakhar Durrani, Thursday served notices to federal government and others and sought their replies.

During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah observed that allegedly some people are misusing the Pakistan Electronic Crime Act. “If even there is any impression about the restrictions on journalists, it is also not fair. The state should clear its position in this regard, he added.

The chief justice heard the case regarding the harassment of Fakhar Durrani. On the occasion, the court admitted the request by deputy attorney general, who was seeking more time for submission of reply.

The chief justice said that applications are coming, why journalists are being hounded? It is the duty of journalists to reveal the truth. “Why the journalists have fears, or get an impression that they are being harassed? Satisfy the Court regarding this impression,” the IHC CJ said. It is intolerable in any democratic society, he added. It is a case in which a reporter was harassed for his exclusive story.

The court should be informed that what action was taken against those ministers, who were the part of that campaign against the reporter. Later, the court while granting more time to the federal government for submission of reply adjourned the hearing.