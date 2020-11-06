Sirajul Haq terms govt’s claims of progress eyewash

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has alleged that government’s claims of putting the economy on the development track were eyewash and contrary to the ground realities.

If their claims were true then why the rulers were taking huge loans from the IMF, he questioned while addressing a meeting of party office-bearers at Mansoora on Thursday. The PTI government had crossed half of its tenure but still a total failure in bringing any improvement in any sector from power generation to electoral reforms, or improving governance to the stability of agriculture and industry, he said. The farmers had taken to the streets, long queues could been seen in front of langar khanas, thousands of labourers were sitting in chowks of every city in search of bread and inflation and unemployment were rampant.

He reiterated that the enforcement of interest-free financial system was the only way forward to put the country on path of development. The meeting expressed regret over the silence of Muslim rulers on the derogatory stance of the France government regarding the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Islam.