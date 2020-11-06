Waqar to start international career with BISL Squash

KARACHI: Quettaâ€™s young player Waqar Khan is to start his international career as he has got a wild card for $10,000 BISL International Squash Championship.

The championship, which is open only for players based in Pakistan, is to be held at Serena Hotel in Quetta from November 24-28.

The unseeded under-19 player Waqar is to face seventh seed Zahir Shah in the first round of this second international event in Pakistan this year.

The draw is of 16 players (8 seeds, 1 wildcard).

According to the entries, Tayyab Aslam is top seed, Asim Khan second and Amaad Fareed third, Farhan Zaman fourth, Danish Atlas Khan fifth, Israr Ahmed sixth, and Waqas Mehboob seventh.

The unseeded players are Ali Bokhari, Naveed Rehman, Nasir Iqbal, Noor Zaman [U19], Saeed Abdul, M Bilal, and M Farhan.