MPCL edge SSGC in National Hockey

RAWALPINDI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) edged out Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) as the 66th National Hockey Championship got underway here at the Mari Petroleum Ground on Thursday.

MPCL unsettled a star-studded SSGC with two early goals through Arbaz Ahmed and Hashir Ali. The strikes sent early jitters in SSGC that comprised some experienced stars like Ali Shan, Mohammad Rizwan and Mubashir Ali.

Though before the end of the second quarter SSGC drew level through Mubashir and Nawaz Ashfaq, MPCL were seen dominating and totally occupying the opponents’ area.

With start of the third quarter, MPCL struck through Murtaza Yaqoob to go 3-2 up. They further consolidated their position as Irshad Liaquat scored another goal. Though SSGC reduced the margin through a penalty corner goal from Mubashir, MPCL held on for a stunning win.

National Bank (NBP) edged PAF 4-2. NBP took a 4-0 lead before the 33rd minute with a brace coming from skipper Shahbaz and a goal each from Mohsin Khan and Zakaria. However, PAF bounced back to score two goals in the last quarter through Mohammad Kashif and Aamir Ali.

Wapda thrashed Punjab 8-2 with Amjad Ali, Tauseeq Arshad, Rizwan Ali, Aleem Usman, Aleem Bilal, Samiullah, Umar Bhutta and Ahmed Hussain scoring a goal each. Punjab responded through Aamir Ali and Zain Ijaz.

The day began with a comfortable 6-2 win by Navy against Port Qasim Authority. A brace from Ali Sher and a goal each from Usman Ali and Akbar Ali put Navy 4-0 up by the 39th minute. Sami and Haris responded for Port Qasim before Navy added two more goals through Rashid Mehmood and Sultan Amir.

Army got off to a flying start by crushing Police 9-1 in a one-sided match. Captain Mohammad Safeer scored two goals for Army with a goal each coming from Afzal, Ali Haider, Mohammad Farhad, Abdul Jabbar, Shams Ali, Waseem Akram and Arsalan. Police replied through Buland Ali.

Pakistan Hockey Federation President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar declared the championship open, saying that the MPCL Ground would help the game flourish in the region.

He also paid rich tributes to the services of late Rasheed Junior, saying he was one of the best centre forwards Pakistan has produced. “We will definitely miss his services as a player and an official,” he said.