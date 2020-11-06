Bohra community to plant 1,000 trees in YMCA Ground

Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab has expressed gratitude to the Dawoodi Bohra community for launching a campaign to plant 1,000 indigenous trees in the YMCA Ground in District South of Karachi.

Wahab expressed thanks for the support of the Dawoodi Bohra community on Thursday during the launch of the tree plantation drive at the YMCA Ground, where he was the chief guest of the ceremony.

He said that the Bohra community has always lent support to the government for all such good causes, including the plantation drive. He also said that all physical encroachments have been removed from the YMCA Ground in the light of the orders of the Supreme Court.

Wahab, who is also the Sindh chief minister’s adviser on law and environment, said that they want people to get the opportunity to use this ground for recreational purposes. He said that the provincial government will spend Rs50 million to turn the YMCA Ground into a recreational spot for the people of Karachi. He also said that in the past the ground had been full of dust and had been used for wedding ceremonies.

He expressed pleasure that school students have also been taking part in the campaign to turn the ground green. He said that such a campaign is helpful in making children understand the importance of environmental and climate change issues.

The adviser said that artificial fertiliser made from domestic waste and rotten vegetables will be used for planting trees in the ground. He also said that the Sindh government will plant trees from Karachi to Kashmore.