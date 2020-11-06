Maryam kicks off GB campaign, slams party turncoats

By News Desk

SKARDU: Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday kicked off Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) election campaign, during which she extolled the virtues of loyalty and criticised party turncoats.

“I have heard that out of our 16 candidates, eight or nine have changed loyalties,” Maryam said at a speech in Skardu. “Remember this when you go out to vote that those who cannot endure pressure will never stand for the public’s rights. Promise me you will not vote for those who changed their loyalties. Those who backstab their party do not deserve your votes.”

She thanked former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Chaudhry Barjees Tahir, Senator Perwaiz Rasheed and former GB chief minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, “for staying by Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s side through thick and thin”.

Maryam’s political campaign for the November 15 Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly election will last a week. She also plans to lead a rally from Shigar to Skardu on November 6. She will also address a rally in Dambudas on November 7. She will address public rallies in Gohgoch, Astore and Chilas on November 8, 10 and 11 respectively. Opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been campaigning in the territory for the past week. “Today politicking has changed. And it should change,” she told the crowd. “Those who remain loyal to their party and are not sell-outs deserve votes.”

She then turned her guns to the PTI government. “The fake Prime Minister [Imran Khan] announced two or three days ago that GB will be made into a province. You may be a fake premier but you are still a premier. You don’t realise how people are struggling due to inflation.”

Blaming the incumbent government for the sugar and wheat crisis, Maryam recalled the Premier’s promise of 10 million jobs and five million homes. “Has any youth in Skardu found employment? Did he fulfil his promise to provide housing?” she asked.

Addressing the Premier, Maryam said: “You promised Tabdeeli [change] in nine days. Your promises are fake.” She urged the people of Skardu to send “the lying Premier” home. “He is about to go. The last push will be given by the people of GB.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said the people of GB would not allow the PML-N to set up a “new corruption franchise” there. In a tweet, he said the “conscious voters” of Gilgit-Baltistan could not be deceived by those who had been rejected by the people. He also criticised the PPP. “Those who left Sindh in ruins cannot develop Gilgit-Baltistan.”