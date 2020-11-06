Woman teacher kidnapped in DI Khan

A woman teacher of a local private school was kidnapped at gunpoint from Eidgah Miryali locality in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station here on Thursday.

The police said that the teacher, whose name could not be ascertained, was picked up at gunpoint when she along with her brother was going to school for duty. They said that four gunmen came in a white car and kidnapped the woman teacher from Eidgah Miryali locality. The police added that one of the kidnappers was in police uniform.