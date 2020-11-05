Jati Umrah narrative is anti-Pakistan: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has urged the opposition parties not to play in the hands of anti-Pakistan people who will be dealt with an iron hand.

In her first interaction with the media after assuming her new role as special assistant to CM Punjab, she said the opposition parties shouldn't become a tool in the hands of anti-Pakistan forces and avoid the Jati Umrah narrative, which she said is meant to disrespect the national institutions and the country.

“Every sincere Pakistani couldn't become part of this narrative and we have to become a strong defence line to combat the anti-Pakistan elements,” she said. Some 'unwise' friends should show wisdom and not become part of any conspiracy meant to divide Pakistan. She said those who shared business with Jindal would be exposed soon and stated that no sincere Pakistani could even think of taking any move against Pakistan. It’s time to combat internal and external challenges together, she said.

To a question, she said Maryam Nawaz is a fish without water now as she is out of power. After losing power which she enjoyed for decades, her frustration is not about people but for her own self.

She would keep feeling this pain till 2023 and it may increase further. Grilling the PML-N, she said in the Kissan Ittehad press conference, a gang of a political party which has always been busy attaining the attention of media was once again active.

She said the same group of that political party should remember that it was the same Mall where Kissans, lady health workers and even blind persons were humiliated. She said these people should tell what they did for the farmers and other people about whom they are raising voice now.

She said the PML-N didn't provide any relief to sugar cane growers. It neither increased the support price nor gave any subsidy to them. She said the nation is well aware as to how bad the farmers of the province were humiliated. Today, by the grace of God, the PTI government is taking measures to address the grievances of this community. She said she has been assigned the task to revamp the Information Ministry. “The opposition is raising hue and cry over my appointment,” she said, adding that her notification has come as a shock for the opposition parties. She said she has only one message for them that media and people of this province are sick of non-issues. The PTI government wants to fight for the rights of media and the nation. She offered Burnol to the opposition and urged it to work together for the welfare of people.

She told media that the Punjab government is going to digitalize information centres in all 36 districts and the Digital Communication Academy is being set up to enhance the capacity-building of journalists and sensitize them with modern technology. She said the CM Punjab wants to facilitate media workers and generate opportunities for jobless journalists. Similarly, they would also be facilitated through Health Cards and the government would take best possible measures to arrange housing colonies for media workers. The gap between ministers and media needs to be bridged so that the performance of all departments could come into notice of media.

The special assistant to CM said many ministers who were yet to be 'unveiled' would now come forward and face media to brief it about the performance of their ministries. There would be no tug of war between media and the government. All suggestions from media are welcome. The prosperity of Punjab is the top priority of the government. She said she hadn't received any notice in the Qazi Faez Isa case whereas a review petition has been filed.

She said Pakistan is currently in a state of war. “Some of our politicians are acting as tools in the hands of anti-Pakistan elements.” The PTI wants to empower people at the grassroots level. She said she has been appointed to convey the performance of the Punjab government to media. She stated she is thankful to the PM and the Punjab CM and the PTI for assigning her this role. Media also sided with the truth and promoted the true side of the picture.

To a question regarding local bodies, she said the PTI wants to implement a uniformed agenda regarding local governments so that local bodies could become empowered. Some matters regarding LGs have been in litigation, she said. The PTI and bureaucracy are on the same page, she said, adding that some 'nurseries' planted by the previous rulers have not benefited people. Whenever an official does not perform, he would have to be answerable, she said, adding that she belongs to the working class and can feel how inflation disturbed a layman. Those who brought trouble to this country are themselves out of the country for their treatment. The Punjab CM is personally visiting Sasta Bazaars to ensure things are available to people at easier rates. The government is combating mafias and needs the support of media all the time.

To a question, she said: “We are democratic people but nobody can be allowed to challenge the writ of the state.” She said criticism on the government is welcome but any assault on the integrity of Pakistan or its national security would be dealt with an iron hand. Nobody could be allowed to voice for his personal interests at the cost of the national interest. She said the government knows who is facilitating the elements questioning the credibility of Pakistan, adding that all facts about those who shared business with Jindhal would be exposed. Those who have clean hands shouldn't fear accountability. She said PTI public gatherings would be based on the motive of public welfare, not personal interests. The opposition, on the other hand, wants to counter the government’s public welfare agenda.