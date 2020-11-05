ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina agreed on Wednesday to improve the volume of trade and expand cooperation in different fields, including science and technology.

Prime Minister Imran Khan received Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic. Following the official welcoming ceremony, the two leaders held a one-on-one meeting, followed by delegation-level talks. Ministers and senior advisers were part of the delegations on both sides.

During the meetings, the prime minister said that Pakistan shared brotherly affinity with the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina and relations between the two countries were marked by mutual support at times of need. The prime minister added that Bosnia and Herzegovina’s assistance on the occasion of 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods in Pakistan was deeply appreciated.

The prime minister welcomed the visiting Bosnian leader and said that the people of Pakistan had a special place for Bosnia since the 1990s when Bosnia went through the worst period. He added that people of Pakistan ever since and today held affinity for Bosnians.

Speaking at the agreement signing ceremony, the prime minister said Pakistan and Bosnia not only signed agreements on Wednesday but also decided to improve relationship and trade, which unfortunately now was 4.5 million Euros and that was nothing, therefore, both sides agreed to improve in every field of mutual interest.

Imran Khan also thanked Sefik Dzaferovic for the support by Bosnia to the stance of Pakistan regarding Kashmir. He said Bosnia took a very principled stance and they talked about the right of people of Kashmir, a just settlement and he explained to His Excellency that India has unfortunately been taken over by a fascist and extremist ideology, and that is not what they are doing in Kashmir, but what is happening to minorities, especially to Muslims, in India.

“And we also discussed what is happening in France. Both of us condemned the terrorist acts by Muslims in France like all other countries would condemn them. But at the same time, we felt that for inter-religious harmony, it is important that the freedom of expression is not used as an instrument to hurt the feelings of any religious community. Any insult, ridicule and mocking of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) causes the greatest pain to the Muslims community. The European powers and Western countries must understand that you can’t use freedom of expression as a weapon to cause Muslims the pain by insulting our Prophet (PBUH). Unless this is understood, the cycle of violence will keep happening; there will be provocations, Muslims will react. There will be a reaction against the Muslims living in Western countries and especially in France, which will lead to marginalisation and more radicalism and the cycle will continue unless there is an understanding and respect for sentiments of every religious community and specifically Muslims living in Europe,” the prime minister maintained.

Imran Khan thanked Sefik Dzaferovic for extending him an invitation to pay a visit to Bosnia. The prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s effective efforts in fighting COVID-19 through ‘smart lockdown’ strategy and focus on saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating the economy. Noting the efforts made by Bosnia and Herzegovina to contain the pandemic, the prime minister announced Pakistan’s intention to provide material assistance to the Bosnian side in combating the pandemic.

On his part, Sefik Dzaferovic highlighted the close cordial ties between Pakistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina and expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s important role in advancing peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina as part of the UN Peacekeeping Mission during the Bosnian war and later during the stabilisation process.

He said that Pakistan and Bosnia Herzegovina have always been very friendly countries and there are no open issues between the two countries. However, he noted that there are a plenty of ideal opportunities for expanding the relations between the two countries. He said that his country tried to responding in kind to what Pakistan had been doing for them.

Bosnia, he pointed out, sent doctors, following the earthquake in Pakistan, schools and ambulances have been built. “And, we have done what we were able to do at that difficult time. We have discussed the opportunities for further cooperation and today we signed two very important agreements,” he noted.

The two leaders exchanged views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and agreed to further deepen mutual cooperation in all fields, especially in the economic, trade and investment, science and technology, defence industry, educational and cultural arenas. It was also agreed to maintain frequent bilateral exchanges, including at the highest level.

The prime minister apprised Chairman Dzaferovic of the grave and systematic human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) as well as the adverse consequences of India’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 05, 2019 and the threat posed to peace and security in the region. The prime minister thanked the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina for its principled stance on the issue.

The chairman reiterated Bosnia and Herzegovina’s position regarding the grave situation in IOJ&K, stressing respect for human rights and resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Following the talks, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on scientific and technological cooperation as well as the readmission agreement.

Sefik Dzaferovic extended invitation to Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina. The prime minister accepted the invitation and said he looked forward to visiting Bosnia at an early date.