PIA plans international, domestic flights for Gwadar

LAHORE: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has planned to operate international flights and more domestic flights to/from Gwadar on the completion of New Gwadar Airport, PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik said.

This was stated by the PIA CEO during a visit to Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Wednesday. During a meeting, the RCCI members requested the CEO for direct flights from Islamabad to Gwadar, USA and Europe and also more lights to Afghanistan. He assured the business community that he would look into the matter and operate flights keeping in view demands and commercial viability of flights.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik said flights to Gwadar were being operated via Karachi at present due to shorter runway and improper refueling set-up at Gwadar. He said resumption of flights to Europe and the USA were linked with the removal of restrictions. "All formalities have been completed from our side and we are waiting for the approval," he added.

The PIA CEO also made clear that Roosevelt Hotel was not being sold, adding that any such proposal had never been under consideration. He said the outstanding loan of the hotel had been paid by the federal government. He said an MoU regarding a business package for the RCCI members would be signed soon. RCCI president Nassir Mirza assured the CEO of his support in travel as well as in cargo business.