Thu Nov 05, 2020
November 5, 2020

IEP condoles Col Azadar death

Islamabad

November 5, 2020

Islamabad : A condolences reference on sad demise of Lt. Colonel (r) Engineer Azadar Hussain Mazhar was held at Institution of Engineers Islamabad.

Secretary of IEP Islamabad Gp Captain (r) Engineer Najamuddin informed the present engineers fraternity on his achievements as experienced Telecom Engineer in Pakistan Army as well as Telecom Consultant and also as a former Vice Chairman (Telecom) of the Centre.

Subsequently, led by chairman IEP, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Centre Engineer Hafiz Ehsan Ul Haq Qazi ‘dua’ was offered for the departed soul. — INP

