Call to fight illiteracy

LAHORE:University of Management and Technology (UMT) President Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that we are just recovering from a global pandemic that has taken countless lives and has led to a global economic disaster, with a long-lasting impact.

By the grace of Allah Almighty, UMT did not waver in the face of this monstrous challenge and provided uninterrupted educational services to its students. Ibrahim Murad expressed his worries while saying that illiteracy has proven to be a bigger pandemic than coronavirus in our country with the highest number of out-of-school children. “We must fight against this menace as it has become the biggest threat to our national economy,” he added.

UMT in this regard has announced 50 additional scholarships for students from Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and merged areas like FATA. The UMT president expressed that it is fundamental responsibility of the Government of Pakistan and Higher Education Commission to look into the matter seriously by taking extra measures to avoid the pandemic of illiteracy. With the cooperation of public and private educational institutes, the government must fight against this serious threat as it is the basic need of time by giving scholarships to students, the UMT president said.

charge assumed: Queen Mary College Lahore Principal Prof Dr Irfana Maryam has been given the additional charge of the post of chairperson of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore. She has assumed the charge of the new assignment. According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, Dr Irfana Maryam held a meeting with the officials of the board and discussed various educational, administrative and financial matters.