Adeel Malik replaces Ghulam Mudassar

LAHORE: Fast bowler Adeel Malik took the field in place of Ghulam Mudassar in Sindhâ€™s Second XI for their fourth round fixture of the three-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy against Southern Punjab at the State Bank Stadium as a concussion replacement after the latter received a blow on his head while fielding. Mudassar was observed by the physios of both teams overnight and was asssessed again before the resumption of the last dayâ€™s play.

While there were no immediate memory, balance and coordination issues, the 21-year-old felt dizziness following which Ghulam Ali, Sindh Second XIâ€™s head coach and manager, made a request for a concussion substitution to match referee Mohammad Aslam, which was approved.