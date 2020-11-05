Scholarship programme for women engineers launched

PESHAWAR: MOL Group, the parent company of MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Co. B.V has launched Female Engineer Scholarship Programme’ under which the female students of 11 Pakistani universities will be given an open opportunity to build their career in the energy sector.

The international scholarship programme running for four years now has been launched in Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia, Pakistan, Czech Republic, Poland and Austria this year. Under this programme, the MOL Pakistan will be seeking applications from the young and talented female students that are pursuing a degree in a technical, natural science, engineering or technology fields.

Through this programme, the applicants can gain more knowledge about the energy sector and can showcase their talents through the online competition.

“MOL Group is paying special attention to support young talent: each year 100 fresh graduates join the company through the Growww programme, and not even the pandemic situation can be an obstacle in this,” said Zdravka Demeter Bubalo, HR Senior Vice President at MOL Group.

The following universities in Pakistan have been selected as partners for this scholarship programme; University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar, National University of Science & Technology (NUST) Islamabad, University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore, Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI) Topi Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, University of Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad, NED University of Engineering and Technology Karachi, COMSATS University Islamabad, FAST National University Islamabad, University of Azad Jammu & Kashmir AJK and Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences Quetta Balochistan. The female students can access https:// femp. molgroup.info/en/