Pink Residency reference adjourned till Nov 6

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) here on Tuesday adjourned hearing till November 6 on Pink Residency corruption reference connected with fake accounts scam. The defence lawyers this day concluded his cross-examining with another prosecution witness Asif Sirki. ACII Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on Pink Residency reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). During the cross-examining, NAB witness deputy registrar Gadap Town said that legal procedure was followed in Pink Residency matter in accordance with the record. To a query, he said that the seven acre land was transferred to Pink Residency from a citizen Aslam Qureshi. The witness said that the dates related to the case were correct. The defence lawyer objected that there was a difference of date on original documents and prepared report. The record had been tempered, he said. The witness said that the report was prepared by his assistant and he wanted to ask it from him. To this the defence lawyer objected and said that the witness could not take information during the cross-examining. After the lawyers conclude their cross-examining, the court summoned another witness on next date of hearing. Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Bashir sought details from NAB investigation officer, regarding death of a co-accused Riaz Abdul Razzaq in a reference pertaining to illegal allotment of Nehr Khayam plots.