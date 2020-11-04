Dacoit wanted in over 50 cases arrested

TOBA TEK SINGH: Rajana police on Tuesday arrested an alleged dacoit wanted in more than 50 robbery-cum-murder cases and other crimes.

Asif Marth of Chak 261/GB was intercepted by two outlaws on gunpoint near Motorway M-3 Rajana Interchange. They attempted to snatch motorcycle and cash from him but he offered resistance. To it, the dacoits opened fire at him, which was retaliated. As a result, one of the dacoits sustained bullet injury while his other accomplice managed to escape leaving his accomplice there. Later, Rajana police arrested the injured dacoit and shifted him to a hospital

The district police spokesperson Attaullah claimed that he was injured when his accomplice fired at the villager and a bullet hit him. He was identified as Riasat Ali of Chak 214/RB (Faisalabad), he told. He said that according to the data collected from different districts, he was wanted by Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Hafizabad police in more than 50 dacoity-cum-murder and other cases.