‘Steps being taken to control smog in Punjab’

LAHORE: The Punjab Disaster Management Authority is continuously monitoring every activity of line departments for controlling smog on a daily basis.

This was stated by Relief Commissioner Babar Hayat Tarar during a meeting about control of smog through PDMA on Tuesday. The PDMA told the commissioner that fines have been imposed and 2,841 FIRs have been lodged, 23,275 vehicles have been challaned and 3,706 vehicles have been impounded while 204 industrial units have been sealed to control smog.

Meanwhile, water was sprinkled at 6,387 places and 621 roads were repaired. The Relief Commissioner directed the line departments to ensure immediate implementation on the devised plan in case of increase in smog ratio, adding use of facemask should be ensured and outdoor activities should be minimised in smog-hit areas.