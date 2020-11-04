close
Wed Nov 04, 2020
IHC directs govt to appoint DG CAA

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah Tuesday directed the government to appoint DG Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) at the earliest in a proper

manner. He gave these remarks while hearing a petition moved by a pilot challenging the revocation of his licence.

Justice Minallah remarked that the IHC couldn’t meddle on the issue of revocation of pilots’

licences. “The power to revoke and restore licences rests with the relevant authority and not the court,” he observed. He further said the country’s aviation regulator was unfunctional adding that the licence issue would resolve once a permanent director general of the authority was appointed. Justice Minallah said it was up to the director general CAA to decide whether to revoke a pilot’s licence. “The matter is placed before the Authority’s chief after appointment to the post is made. The government needs to fulfil its duty properly in a timely manner,” he added. The court summoned the AG to appear in person and adjourned the hearing till November 24.

