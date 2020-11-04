Coronavirus claims 14 more lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday were recorded at 13,965 as 1,167 more people tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours.

Fourteen corona patients, 12 of whom were under treatment, died in hospital, and two died out of hospital on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). No Covid-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 129 ventilators elsewhere in the country, out of 1,884 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 27,984 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 9,784 in Sindh, 9,030 in Punjab, 3,665 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,059 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 597 in Balochistan, 405 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 444 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 315,446 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant recovery ratio of the affected patients Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 336,260 cases were detected so far, including 4,330 in AJK, 15,997 in Balochistan, 4,293 in GB, 20,243 in ICT, 39,749 in KP, 104,894 in Punjab and 146,774 in Sindh. About 6,849 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,633 in Sindh, two of them died in hospital on Monday, 2,372 in Punjab, six of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Monday, 1,280 in KP, one died in hospital on November 02, 222 in ICT, 152 in Balochistan one of them died in Hospital on Monday, 92 in GB and 98 in AJK, two of them died in hospital and one out of hospital.

A total of 4,514,827 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID-19 facilities. Some 911 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

On the direction of Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued smart lockdown in different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking actions on violation of SOPs related with the Corona while visiting marriage halls, markets and petrol pumps by its inspection teams. The administration also sealed schools, shops, workshop and restaurants on violation of SOPs.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said six more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,639 and 521 new cases emerged when 7,880 samples were tested.

The CM said that 7,889 samples were tested which diagnosed 521 new cases of coronavirus that constituted 6.6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 1,672,427 tests have been conducted against which 147,295 cases were detected, of them 95 percent or 139,276 have recovered, including 302 overnight.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently 5,380 patients were under treatment, of them 5,092 were in home isolation, two at isolation centres and 286 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 191 patients was stated to critical, including 27 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 521 new cases, 379 have been detected from Karachi, including 143 in East, 118 in South, 70 in Central, 23 in Korangi, 19 in Malir, and six in West.

Hyderabad reported 28 cases, Kambar 11, Jamshoro eight, Umerkot six, Ghotki, Mirpurkhas and Sujawal seven each, Shikarpur and Jacobabad five each, Sukkur and Tando Allahyar four each, Badin three, Matiari, Naushero Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta two each, Khairpur and Larkana one each.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly Secretariat and the Senate Secretariat directed to close down their respective offices for the next three days amid rising coronavirus cases. "Official transport shall remain suspended from November 9," a notification issued by the NA Secretariat said, adding that offices will remain closed till Nov 06 for disinfection. Further, all the heads of respective wings were told to have not more than a quarter of their staff come to the office from Monday (November 9) while the remaining staff will work from home.

"Any employee with COVID-19 symptoms should get themselves tested immediately and report to the Establishment Branch," the notification said, adding that committee meetings scheduled between Nov 06 and Nov 09 had been cancelled.

The Senate Secretariat also issued a similar notification which stated that all offices will remain closed for three days until Nov 06 for disinfection. "Only minimum essential staff will attend offices. Officials not coming to the office should remain available on call and will not leave the station without the approval of the competent authority," it said.