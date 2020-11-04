Minister opens tree planting campaign at PU

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Laghari has said that lack of forests in Pakistan has created several environmental problems; therefore, there is a need for planting more trees and forestation in Pakistan.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a fruit tree planting drive organised by Punjab University’s College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) at its lawns here Tuesday. The minister inaugurated the tree plantation drive by planting a guava tree. Addressing the ceremony, Mohsin Laghari said the smoke-emitting machinery was polluting our environment and we must create awareness among people and relevant stakeholders to plant trees. Earlier, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed also inaugurated a tree plantation campaign near Gate No 1. In this regard, a ceremony and a walk were organised by the PU Department of Social Work. Addressing the ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmad said that we must make efforts to keep our environment clean.

Another Miyawaki Forest inaugurated

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Tuesday inaugurated another Miyawaki Forest in Johar Town in collaboration with private companies. The PHA management said it had become imperative to plant more trees to eliminate smog and air pollution and PHA is working with private companies to plant eco-friendly artificial forests. On the occasion, PHA officials said that planting of Miyawaki Forest was a method of planting trees in a small area, which become shady trees in a short time.