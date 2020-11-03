Under which rule TikTok was banned, asks IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday asked the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) under which rule TikTok was banned and sought its reply.

During the hearing, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Justice Athar Minallah even asked the name of the person taking these decisions on behalf of the PTA. He further remarked that TikTok is an app for entertainment and some people were even making money through it.

“Who decides what is right and what is wrong?” he asked, stressing the need for laying down rules for the purpose.

During the pandemic, TikTok remained a source of living for the low-income people, he observed. Chief Justice Minallah said the app was a key source of entertainment.

Earlier on October 19, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had unblocked the app following an assurance from the TikTok management to block accounts uploading indecent and immoral content.

The PTA spokesperson said TikTok has assured it would block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality and it would moderate content in accordance with local laws. The PTA authority replied that at the time of the ban, the decision was made after it received complaints against immoral/indecent content on the app.