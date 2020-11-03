Commissioner directs to speed up work on Ring Road

Rawalpindi:Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood Monday said that a complete report on the length of all the proposed underpasses of Ring Road, cost estimated on them and their design suggestions should be prepared and submitted within a week.

He said this while presiding over a weekly review meeting on development projects, including the Ring Road project. Director Development, Nazia Parveen Sudhan, Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Amara Khan, Additional Commissioner Finance and Planning Maleeha Jamal, officials of Nespak and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

The commissioner said that the officers and personnel working on the Ring Road project should complete the set targets as per the deadline. Strict action would be taken against the officers and personnel who were using delaying tactics, negligence and incompetence, he added. He said that the project was very important for the people which would have a positive impact on the economic and civic life of the residents.

He said that establishment of economic zones was a key component of the project and legal action should be taken soon for their final planning and protection of land used for industrial purposes in collaboration with the Punjab Industries Department.

The commissioner appreciated the ongoing consultation by the RDA with the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the establishment of economic zones and said that consultation with all stakeholders was essential to make the economic zones truly beneficial.

He said that the establishment of interchange between Chak Baliy and Adiala Road in the Ring Road project was also being considered as a public demand had been made in that regard and also the name of Adiala Interchange had been proposed as Khasala Interchange.

He said that the Ring Road project would be implemented keeping in view the public interest and environmental requirements. The meeting will also discuss in detail the construction of parking plazas in Rawalpindi, RDA and WASA projects.