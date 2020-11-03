Rs4m grant for library, Rs109m for CT scan for Sialkot hospital

LAHORE:On the direction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, cabinet standing committee on finance & development has approved Rs4 million grant-in-aid for Dar-ul-Islam Library, Bagh-i-Jinnah, Lahore and Rs109 million for purchase of CT scan machine for Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital, Sialkot. In this regard, the CM reiterated to provide resources for public welfare while rectifying the disorder of the past governments.