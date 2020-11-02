March on Islamabad if demands not met: JI chief

KHAR: Launching a countrywide campaign against price-hike, unemployment, corruption, worsening law and order and injustice, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) head Senator Sirajul Haq on Sunday threatened to march on Peshawar and Islamabad if his party's demands were not accepted.

Speaking at a public rally at the Bajaur Sports Complex here, the JI chief alleged that the 'selected' Prime Minister Imran Khan was a big liar who did not honour even one of the many promises he made with the people during the general election campaign.

JI provincial chief Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Member Provincial Assembly Sirajuddin Khan, JI Bajaur office-bearers Sardar Khan, Qari Abdul Majeed, Maulana Waheed Gul and others also spoke on the occasion.