GB people to defeat puppet party in elections 2020: Bilawal

ISKAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) would defeat the puppet party in the elections 2020 and would also send the puppet government in Pakistan packing in January 2021.

“Imran Khan destroyed Pakistan in just over 2 years and his change meant destruction. Today people from every section of the society are protesting against Imran Khan and his policies. Imran brought poverty, hunger, price hike and unemployment to Pakistan,” he express these views while addressing a corner meeting in Gahkoch, Ghizar, Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that a federal minister and some other persons were also coming to Gilgit-Baltistan and the people of GB should ask them that what they did for the people of GB so far. “These government functionaries have come here to buy votes but they do not know that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan are people of honourable and are not for sale,” he said.